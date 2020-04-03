BOOM Quiz 11: The Lockdown Is A Good Time To Stay Updated On COVID-19
Test your knowledge on the virus and the disease that has gotten the world in a state of lockdown.
With the number of global cases now crossing a million, COVID-19 has gotten major parts of the world in lockdown. Fighting this pandemic requires us to be educated and well informed about this novel coronavirus and the highly infectious disease it causes.
To see how well informed you are, try out our daily quiz on COVID-19.
Next Story