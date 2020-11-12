Will 132,000 Ballots In Georgia Be Marked Ineligible? Not Really

Social media users and online articles claim that 132,000 ballots from Georgia's Fulton County may be ineligible, which would likely tip a state where Joe Biden is in the lead to Donald Trump. But the county's registration and elections director described the claims as "false and baseless."



"GEORGIA. 132,000 'Change of Address' RED FLAGS in Fulton County, GA. These votes are 'highly likely ineligible to vote and have moved,' per source," a November 8, 2020 tweet says.



A screenshot of a tweet taken on November 11, 2020

The claim also appears in this article, as well as on Facebook and Instagram. But it is false.

"Fulton County is aware of allegations of 132,000 ballots being 'flagged.' These claims are simply false and baseless," the county's Registration and Elections Director Richard Barron said in a statement emailed to AFP.

Trump has insisted that he is the winner of the 2020 presidential vote -- which major media organizations called for Biden on November 7 -- and has refused to concede, while making unfounded allegations of election fraud.

Biden is leading by more than 14,000 votes in Georgia -- a margin that would likely be erased if 132,000 ballots from Fulton County, which voted heavily in the Democrat's favor, were ineligible.

A screenshot showing Georgia election results as of November 11, 2020

On November 11, Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the state would conduct a recount of the presidential race due to the slim difference in votes between Biden and Trump.

AFP Fact Check has debunked a series of false and misleading claims about the 2020 election, which are available in English here.