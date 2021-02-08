Unrelated Clip Peddled As Girl Suffering From COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects

A video has been shared in multiple social media posts that claim it shows a girl suffering from severe side effects after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine. The claim is false: the clip has circulated since at least 2015 in reports about a girl in Kazakhstan who was admitted to hospital after being vaccinated for measles.

The video was shared here on South Korean social media platform Naver Band on January 13, 2021.

The Korean-language caption claims the video shows "the condition of a teenager after the Covid-19 vaccination."

"She is experiencing a convulsion and severe dyspnoea," it reads in part. "She is unconscious and has a seizure every 20 seconds." The video was also shared alongside similar claims on Facebook here and Naver Blog here.

However, the claim is false. A reverse Google image search found that the footage was published on YouTube here on March 21, 2015, nearly five years before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Below is a screenshot comparison between the video shared in the misleading posts (L) and the video published on YouTube in 2015 (R):





Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) also reported on the video here on March 20, 2015. The Russian-language article, which features screenshots from the footage, states that the video shows a girl in the Kazakh city of Zhanaozen who was admitted to a hospital after getting vaccinated against measles.



Citing a local health official, RFE/RL reported that the video was filmed in March 2015. The official added that the health authorities did not attribute her condition to the vaccine, RFE/RL reported.



