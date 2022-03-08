2014 Photos Of Ukrainians Using Molotov Cocktails Viral As Recent

A set of images has been shared thousands of times online alongside a claim that Ukrainians citizens have destroyed Russian tanks using Molotov cocktails. However, the claim is misleading. The photos predate Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and are actually from anti-government protests in Kyiv in 2014.

The four images were tweeted here on February 26, 2022, receiving thousands of likes and retweets.

The images were also shared in Hindi-language Facebook posts here, here and here.

Each picture shows at least one person either launching a projectile or gesturing in front a backdrop of fire and destruction.

"Ukrainian citizens destroy 2 Russian tanks with Molotov cocktails (Petrol, Gasoline) in Kiev," the tweet reads in part, using an alternative spelling for the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. "They are using the guerrilla war tactics to counter russian army in their capital. Salute your courage #Ukraine #RussiaUkraineWar" it adds.

The images circulated after Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine on February 24, 2022, with heavy shelling in multiple Ukrainian cities killing hundreds of civilians and displacing at least 1.5 million.



Screenshot of the misleading tweet taken on March 6, 2022.

The pictures were also shared here and here on Facebook, and here and here on Twitter.

Though there are reports that Ukrainian citizens are producing Molotov cocktails to fight Russian forces, a reverse image search found these pictures were from 2014 and unrelated to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kyiv street battles

The image of a person in a helmet using what appears to be a catapult was found here on the image and video hosting website Flickr.

It was taken on January 23, 2014, and the title of the photo shot by photographer Ilya Varlamov reads: "Kiev street battles".



A screenshot of the photo on Ilya Varlamov's Flickr page.

According to an article by The Conversation carrying the image here, the image is related to the anti-government protests in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The protests -- which began in November 2013 and eventually led to ouster of president Viktor Yanukovych -- were prompted by the government's suspension of talks on a trade pact with the European Union in favour of closer ties with Russia.

Also Read: Photo of 1993 Crash Viral As Russian Jet Shot Down In Ukraine

Another image that shows a man about to throw a Molotov cocktail was found on Getty Images here, and is also related to the 2014 protests.

The caption reads: "KIEV, UKRAINE - JANUARY 25: An anti-government protester throws a Molotov cocktail during clashes with police on Hrushevskoho Street near Dynamo stadium on January 25, 2014 in Kiev, Ukraine.

"After two months of primarily peaceful anti-government protests in the city center, new laws meant to end the protest movement have sparked violent clashes in recent days. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)".

The second image on Getty Images.

The photo that shows a man standing in front of burning wreckage with his hand in the can be found on the European Pressphoto Agency (EPA) website, and is also related to the 2014 anti-government protests.

The photo's caption reads: "A protester gesticulates during clashes with riot police at an anti-government protest in downtown Kiev, Ukraine, 22 January 2014.

At least two people died of gunshot wounds on 22 January during anti-government protests in Ukraine, prosecutors said. A demonstrator also reportedly fell to his death after being chased by police. The violent protests have been raging in the Ukrainian capital since 19 January. EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY".



A screenshot of one of the photos on the EPA website.

The last image, which shows two people throwing petrol bombs towards an unidenitifed target in front of blazing debris, can be found on the Getty Images website here.

It also pertains to the same protests in 2014.

Its caption reads: "Ukrainian anti-government protesters throw Molotov cocktails during clashes with riot police in central Kiev early on January 25, 2014. Protesters and Ukrainian police were locked in a tense standoff in Kiev after a night of sporadic clashes that erupted despite a truce and offer of concessions by President Viktor Yanukovych. AFP PHOTO/ DMITRY SEREBRYAKOV".

AFP has debunked several other misleading posts related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine here.