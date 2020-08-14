This Is A Football Pitch In Moscow And Not Manipur

The football pitch in the middle of a forest is in Moscow park Meshchersky.
By - AFP
  |  14 Aug 2020 1:41 PM GMT
A photo has been shared hundreds of times in multiple Facebook and Twitter posts that claim it shows a football pitch inside a forest in India. The claim is false; the photo shows a football pitch in Russia.


This photo was published here on Facebook on August 4, 2020.

Screenshot of misleading Facebook post taken on August 11, 2020.

The post's caption reads: "The beautiful football ground is not in Europe but in Ukhrul, Manipur, India. Exceptionally beautiful!!!"

Ukhrul is a town in India's northeastern state of Manipur.

The post was shared here and here on Facebook, and here and here on Twitter alongside a similar claim.

The claim, however, is false.

A reverse image search on Yandex found this video of the same football pitch published here on the website for US-based media agency Shutterstock.

The caption reads: "Football field in the forest, Moscow park Meshchersky. Football, a beautiful top view of the football field, which is located in the forest."

The same football pitch can be seen here on Google Maps in Moscow's Meshchersky park.

Below is a screenshot of an image tagged at the same location by a Google Maps user:


Updated On: 2020-08-14T19:11:43+05:30
Claim Review :   Photo shows a football pitch in the middle of a forest in Ukhrul, Manipur.
Claimed By :  Posts on Facebook and Twitter
Fact Check :  False
