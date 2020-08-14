This Is A Football Pitch In Moscow And Not Manipur
The football pitch in the middle of a forest is in Moscow park Meshchersky.
A photo has been shared hundreds of times in multiple Facebook and Twitter posts that claim it shows a football pitch inside a forest in India. The claim is false; the photo shows a football pitch in Russia.
The same football pitch can be seen here on Google Maps in Moscow's Meshchersky park.
This photo was published here on Facebook on August 4, 2020.
Screenshot of misleading Facebook post taken on August 11, 2020.
The post's caption reads: "The beautiful football ground is not in Europe but in Ukhrul, Manipur, India. Exceptionally beautiful!!!"
Ukhrul is a town in India's northeastern state of Manipur.
The post was shared here and here on Facebook, and here and here on Twitter alongside a similar claim.
The claim, however, is false.
A reverse image search on Yandex found this video of the same football pitch published here on the website for US-based media agency Shutterstock.
The caption reads: "Football field in the forest, Moscow park Meshchersky. Football, a beautiful top view of the football field, which is located in the forest."
The same football pitch can be seen here on Google Maps in Moscow's Meshchersky park.
Below is a screenshot of an image tagged at the same location by a Google Maps user:
Updated On: 2020-08-14T19:11:43+05:30
Claim Review : Photo shows a football pitch in the middle of a forest in Ukhrul, Manipur.
Claimed By : Posts on Facebook and Twitter
Fact Check : False
Next Story