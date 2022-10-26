Rishi Sunak made history on Diwali day as he was appointed the first non-white prime minister of the United Kingdom in the aftermath of Liz Truss's resignation. Sunak appointed a new cabinet on Tuesday that includes Dominic Raab as Deputy Prime Minister, Jeremy Hunt as the Chancellor of the Exchequer and Simon Hart as parliamentary secretary to the treasury.

"I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government's agenda," Sunak said during his first speech as prime minister. Sunak took over as prime minister as Truss resigned from the post after a short stint of 45 days, the shortest in the history of Britain.

As Britain reeled from an economic crisis that prompted Truss to quit, Sunak said, "The government I lead will not leave the next generation, your children and grandchildren, with a debt to settle that we were too weak to pay ourselves. I will unite our country, not with words, but with action."

Sunak's cabinet was also appointed by King Charles on Tuesday, with several names from the Truss cabinet being re-appointed

While Sunak will have the roles of First Lord of the Treasury, Minister for the Civil Service, and Minister for the Union, here's a look at who is in Sunak's cabinet.



Dominic Raab: The MP for Esher and Walton was appointed Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice. He has been an MP since 2010.

Jeremy Hunt: The MP for South West Surrey was re-appointed as Chancellor of the Exchequer in Sunak's cabinet. Hunt took himself out of the running after Truss resigned last week.

Suella Braverman: The MP for Fareham returned as the Secretary of State for the Home Department six days after quitting the position while Truss was prime minister. Her views on immigration are considered radical. After her appointment, Braverman said, "We will work hard to control our borders, maintain our security and keep our streets safe."

Simon Hart: He is the MP from Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire and was appointed Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury or Chief Whip.

James Cleverly: The MP from Braintree was re-appointed as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs. He said he would continue "to protect UK interests overseas and support to our friends and allies around the world, defending democracy and freedom, especially standing with Ukraine".

Ben Wallace: The MP for Wyre and Preston North, who was re-appointed as Secretary of State for Defence, said, "It is a privilege to have the opportunity to lead Defence again. I am very grateful to the new Prime Minister for appointing me."

Penny Mordaunt: The MP for Portsmouth North was re-appointed as Lord President of the Council, and Leader of the House of Commons. She was said to be an early favourite during the race to replace Borris Johnson.

Oliver Dowden: The MP for Hertsmere was appointed the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster. This is the seniormost position in the Cabinet Office after the prime minister and oversees the estates and rents of the Duchy of Lancaster, public appointments, and Cabinet Office policy issues, among other things.



Steve Barclay: The MP for North East Cambridgeshire was appointed the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care. Barclay had served in the same position between July and September 2022 under Boris Johnson's cabinet. He said, "Looking forward to working with colleagues across health and social care."

Kemi Badenoch: The MP for Saffron Walden was re-appointed as Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade. Additionally she was given the post of Minister for Women and Equalities. Badenoch has held several cabinet positions earlier, with the Minister of State at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities between 16 September 2021 and 6 July 2022 and the Minister of State in the Government Equalities Office between 14 February 2020 and July 2022 being the most recent.

Nadhim Zahawi: The MP for Stratford-on-Avon and the chairman of the Conservative Party was appointed as Minister without Portfolio. This role includes supporting the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster on oversight of public appointments and government communications.

Grant Shapps: The MP for Welwyn Hatfield was appointed the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. Shapps had replaced Braverman as Secretary of State for the Home Department after Truss fired him as transport secretary.

Gillian Keegan: The MP for Chichester since 2017 was given the position of Secretary of State for Education. "Education transforms lives - I know that talent is spread equally around the country and I will work tirelessly to ensure opportunity is also," Keegan said after her appointment.

Mel Stride: The new Secretary of State for Work and Pensions is also an MP for Central Devon. He had served as the Leader of the House Of Commons under Theresa May. As Sunak won the PM race, Stride tweeted, "Well done @RishiSunak there are great challenges ahead but you are our best chance for meeting them. Reaching out across the parliamentary party will be key and I know that you will do that. Much talent right across the party."

Thérèse Coffey: The MP for Suffolk Coastal was appointed Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. Coffey served as deputy prime minister in the Truss cabinet.

Michael Gove: He was appointed Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and Minister for Intergovernmental Relations. He was part of Johnson's cabinet and was sacked hours after he asked the prime minister at the time to quit.

Michelle Donelan: The MP for Chippenham was re-appointed as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. She served as the Secretary of State for Education in the Boris Johnson cabinet and became the shortest-serving cabinet minister quitting just 36 hours after being appointed for the role.

Chris Heaton-Harris: He was re-appointed as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland. The MP for Daventry is also a qualified football referee.

Alister Jack: He was re-appointed as Secretary of State for Scotland. He is the MP for Dumfries and Galloway. The role includes promoting partnerships between the governments and parliaments of the two countries.

David TC Davies: He was appointed the Secretary of State for Wales. He is also the MP for Monmouth.

Lord True: He was reappointed as Lord Privy Seal, and Leader of the House of Lords.

Victoria Prentis: The MP for North Oxfordshire was appointed Attorney General. She previously held the position of Minister of State at the Department for Work and Pensions from 7 September 2022 to 25 October 2022 in the Liz Truss cabinet.

Jeremy Quin: He is the new Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office. He was Minister of State (Minister for Crime, Policing and Fire) at the Home Office between 7 September 2022 and 25 October 2022, in the Truss cabinet and was also part of Boris Johnson's cabinet.