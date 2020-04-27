No, Monkeys Are Not Swimming In A Pool At Islamabad Marriott Hotel

A video of monkeys swimming in a pool has been viewed thousands of times on Facebook and Twitter alongside a claim it was filmed was shot in the Pakistani capital during a COVID-19 lockdown. The claim is false; the video actually shows monkeys enjoying a swim at an apartment complex in India during the COVID-19 lockdown.



The video has been viewed more than 4,100 times after it was published on Facebook here on April 17, 2020.

The post's caption reads: "Monkeys were swimming in Marriott Hotel Islamabad Swimming pool during the Lock down !"

Below is a screenshot of the misleading post:

Screenshot of the misleading Facebook post

The same video was shared alongside a similar claim on Facebook here, here, here and here and on Twitter here and here.

The same video was shared in Facebook posts with a caption in Spanish here, here and here stating the clip was filmed in Kenya. The same video was also shared in Portuguese with a claim that it shows a scene in Brazil.

The claims are all false; the video shows a scene at an apartment complex in India.

In response to a seperate tweet that included the footage, a Twitter user stated the video shows monkeys swimming at an apartment complex in Hyderabad's Mettuguda, Secunderabad neighbourhood.

A search of the area on Google Maps found the apartment block in the video corresponded with images of the Aparna Oosmans Everest complex. The apartment block and corresponding photos of the pool can be seen on Google maps here.

Below is one photo tagged to the apartment building's location on Google Maps by a Google user that show the same building and pool as seen in the misleading post:

Photo tagged to the apartment building by Google users that show the same building

Below is a screenshot comparison of the video in the misleading Facebook post (L) and Google Maps photo (R) with matching features circled in red:

A screenshot comparison of the video in the misleading Facebook post (L) and Google Maps photo (R) with matching features circled in red

The real estate company that manages the building, Aparna Constructions, also shared the video of monkeys swimming in the pool in their apartment block on Facebook here.

The post reads: "When humans are on #lockdown, nature takes over! Watch the video to see a special guest enjoying a relaxing swim in the pool at Aparna Osman's Everest. #COVID19India #AparnaConstructions."