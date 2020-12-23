Video Of Dinosaur Puppet Falsely Shared As "Inner Mongolian Monster"

A video has been shared hundreds of times in multiple posts on Facebook which claim it shows a "monster" discovered in northern China's autonomous region Inner Mongolia. The claim is false: the video actually shows a promotion for an outdoor adventure park in Indonesia. A spokesperson for the park told AFP that the video shows two park workers operating a triceratops puppet with a mechanical electronic system.

The 30-second video was published here on Facebook on December 17, 2020.



Screenshot captured on December 21, 2020, of the misleading Facebook post

It was shared more than 200 times in a Facebook group with more than 19,000 members.

The post's Chinese-language caption translates to English as: "Inner Mongolian monster".

Inner Mongolia is an autonomous region situated in northern China.

The claim is false.

A keyword search found this same video published on the official Instagram account for Mojosemi Forest Park, an Indonesian outdoor adventure park.

Below are two screenshot comparisons of the video in the misleading Facebook posts (L) and the Instagram video uploaded by the park (R):

Screenshot comparisons between the Facebook video (L) and the Instagram video uploaded by the park (R)

The Instagram video's Indonesian-language caption translates to English as: "Finally Mojosemi Park has a new collection.."

Honggo Utomo, representative for Mojosemi Forest Park, told AFP the video shows a triceratops puppet.

"The video is part of our marketing strategy or our promotion ahead of Christmas and New Year holidays. We present the triceratops to entertain Indonesians during the holidays," he told AFP by WhatsApp message on December 18, 2020

"Inside the costume, there are two people controlling the movement, but it is also supported with a mechanical electronic system to move other body parts such as mouth, eyes, tail even stomach to make it look like it can breathe."

The same video was also debunked by fact-checking organization MyGoPen here and Snopes here.