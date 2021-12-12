Car Crash In India Shared As Collision In Myanmar With Reference To Junta

A video has been viewed thousands of times in Facebook posts that claim it shows a motorist crashing into a military truck in Myanmar on November 22. The clip circulated online after pro-democracy politicians declared a "defensive war" against the junta. However, the claim is false; the video circulated in reports about a deadly road collision in India in October.

The video, which shows a van and a car slamming into each other, was shared on Facebook on November 22.

The footage was viewed more than 15,000 times before it was removed.

The Burmese-language post reads: "There's no place to be alive when people hate. A resident of Saw hit a tactical operation commander's truck with his car. Four soldiers including the commander were killed. 22-11-2021. #By_KN #CrdOrginalUploader."

Saw is a town in Myanmar's central Magway region.

Screenshot of the misleading post, taken on November 25, 2021

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February and launched a deadly crackdown on dissent.

The self-declared parallel government -- which was set up by pro-democracy politicians -- declared a "defensive war" against the junta in September, calling for civilian armed groups to target the military and its assets.

The video -- which was also shared here, here, and here in similar posts -- emerged after clashes between military forces and anti-coup "people's defence forces" in Saw on November 19, local media reported.

However, the claim is false.

A reverse image search and keyword search found the video in news reports about a car crash in India on October 18.

The video was posted on YouTube by Indian outlet News18 Bihar-Jharkhand on October 18.

The video's Hindi-language title reads: "Ara: Pickup van and Scorpio collide, video surfaced".

"Pickup van driver dies in accident," the caption reads. "Four people injured in the accident. The injured are being treated in hospital. Stay tuned for latest Bihar and Jharkhand news News18 Bihar/Jharkhand".

The video was also published in this Hindi language report on October 19.

According to the report, the incident happened in the city of Arrah in northern India's Bihar state on October 18.

The pickup driver was killed due to the accident and three people were severely injured, the report says.

Below is a screenshot comparison of the video in misleading posts (left) and News18 Bihar-Jharkhand's video (right).

Local media reported on the crash here and here.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by BOOM staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)