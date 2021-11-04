Halyna Hutchins Did Not Post About Hilary Clinton Days Before Her Death
The tweet indicated that Hutchins had some information regarding Hillary Clinton which could lead to her arrest.
Facebook posts circulating in Australia purport to show a tweet fromT, the cinematographer who was killed when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set. The tweet was apparently posted three days before Hutchins's death and said she had "information that will lead to Hillary Clinton's arrest". The tweet is fabricated; there is no record of Hutchins posting the message and the screenshot of the tweet shows a verified account, while there is no verified Twitter account belonging to her.
It appears to show a tweet posted on October 18 by an account called @HalynaHutchins. The tweet reads, "I have information that will lead to Hillary Clinton's arrest."
Hutchins was killed during the filming of "Rust" when Baldwin fired a gun he had been told by the film's assistant director was "cold" -- meaning it did not have a live round in the chamber.
However, the tweet is fabricated.
A search of Twitter accounts belonging to people called Halyna Hutchins found an account @HalynaHutchins, which features the cinematographer's name as both the Twitter name and username, as well as a profile photo of her and a link to her website.
The account does not display any tweets or a blue Verified badge next to Hutchins's name, contrary to the screenshot shared on Facebook. It also features a different profile picture.
A blue Verified badge "lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic," Twitter says.
Below is a comparison of the Twitter handle @HalynaHutchins (left) and the screenshot shared on Facebook (right).
Comparison of the Twitter handle @HalynaHutchins (left) and the screenshot shared on Facebook (right)
A screenshot of the Twitter profile, taken on October 23 and made available on the Wayback Machine digital archive tool, shows a message reading, "@HalynaHutchins hasn't Tweeted".
AFP also debunked posts falsely claiming that Hutchins planned to work on a Hollywood pedophilia documentary before her death.
