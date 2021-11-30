Did US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Buy $25 Million Mansion In Florida?

Social media posts claim that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi bought a $25 million mansion in Florida. This is false; the home pictured in posts was not sold to Pelosi, the realtor said, and the California representative's office dismissed claims that her family was seeking such real estate.

"So, Nancy Pelosi was spotted house hunting in Jupiter Beach, Florida a couple of weeks ago. This is the one she bought," claims a November 20, 2021, Facebook post featuring a photo of a large seaside mansion.



Screenshot of a Facebook post taken on November 24, 2021

The post may be referring to a claim by Marjorie Taylor Greene, a controversial lawmaker who has been suspended from social media for spreading disinformation. The Georgia congresswoman called out Pelosi in a November 6, 2021 tweet for allegedly going house hunting in Florida, a state where she could enjoy Republican policies while at the same time fighting them in the US House of Representatives.

Other social media accounts, including conservative influencer Dan Bongino, amplified the mansion claims, adding details like an 11,000 square foot surface area and a $25 million price tag for the home.

However, the claim is false.

"This information is inaccurate," Pelosi deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill told AFP. "There's no such pending sale nor is the family looking or interested."

A Google reverse image search shows that the house in the photo is located in Hobe Sound, Florida, and had a "pending" sale status on November 24, 2021 on real estate website Zillow.

Asked about claims that Pelosi had purchased the villa, Elisabeth Bourque, the realtor in charge of the property's sale, told AFP: "This is false."

She said the sale of the Hobe Sound home had been signed and that the transfer of funds was pending on November 24. "That's not Nancy Pelosi, and there is no affiliation to Nancy Pelosi," said Bourque, who works for real estate agency Southern Shore Properties in the nearby town of Jupiter.

Pelosi's most recent Financial Disclosure Report, filed in August 2021, is available here, and shows several real estate holdings, but none in Florida.

Pelosi is a recurring target of hoaxes, many of which were debunked by AFP and are available here.

