Donald Trump Did Not Tweet After Oprah's Harry-Meghan Interview

Soon after Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was aired on CBS on March 7, 2021, an image circulated online purportedly showing a screenshot of a tweet by former US President Donald Trump commenting about the show. The claim is false: Trump's Twitter account remains suspended as of March 2021; the purported tweet uses an out-of-date format that Twitter stopped using in 2017.

The Facebook post was published on March 8, 2021.

The post features a purported screenshot of a Twitter post from former US President Donald Trump, dated March 7, 2021.

The purported tweet says: "Watching train wreck Harry and Megan interview on Oprah. Very sad to watch. Met the Prince when he was a boy - thought he was from Harry Potter. Crazy Markle has changed him, total embarrassment. Told him he'd need luck with this one. She needs to shave moustache - or divorce?"



A screenshot of the misleading Facebook post as of March 10, 2021.

The image was also shared in this Facebook post.

The posts were shared following Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, which aired on US television network CBS on March 7, 2021.

However, the claim is misleading.

Trump's Twitter account has been permanently suspended since January 8, 2021, as announced in this blog post by the social media platform.

The account was suspended "due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter's post read, following the U.S. Capitol riots on January 6, 2021, as reported here by AFP.

Accessing the URL of Trump's Twitter account presents an "Account Suspended" notice on his page.

The purported Trump tweet features an older version of design which Twitter no longer uses.

In June 2017, Twitter introduced circular profile pictures and switched to a "speech bubble" for its reply icon -- as opposed to a left-pointing arrow which appears in the misleading post.

Below is a screenshot of the purported tweet (L) compared to a tweet sent by Twitter's account on March 10, 2021 (R):