Indonesian Student Won Prize For Fishing Device And Not Skin Whitening Formula

Social media posts purport to show a photo of an Indonesian student who invented a "magical body-whitening formula" at a US university in 2020. The claim is false; the photo shows Jasmine Aulia, an Indonesian student who won an award in Thailand in 2019 for her "Fishco-Box" cooling device for fishermen.



The photo was posted on Instagram on November 16, 2021.

The post garnered more than 500 likes before it was deleted.

"Wonderful, a Student Achieves the Highest Success for Inventing Magical Body-Whitening Formula in a Week Without Chemical Injection and Beauty Equipment," reads Indonesian-language text superimposed on a photo of the student, holding a certificate and medal.



Screenshot of the misleading post, taken on November 19, 2021

The Instagram post names the woman in the photo as Riska Syabila, an Indonesian student who purportedly invented the whitening formula at a US university in summer 2020.

"The medicine has been created and shown positive results," it claims.

The photo circulated with a similar claim on Facebook here, here, here and here.

However, the claim is false.

A Google reverse image search found the photo posted in an article from June 13, 2019, on the website of Diponegoro University in Semarang, Indonesia.

According to the article, the woman in the photo is Jasmine Aulia, a Diponegoro University student who grabbed an award at an international student invention competition in Thailand in 2019.



Screenshot of Diponegoro University's article from 2019

Jasmine took a prize at the 2019 Thailand Inventors' Day for her "Fishco-Box", a cooler box made from recycled goods that allows fishermen to keep their catch fresh, the article explains.

A closer look at Jasmine's certificate using the InVID magnifier tool shows text featuring her name and stating that she won a bronze medal for "Fishco-Box" in the competition.

The same photo and article were also published by Indonesia's National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) on June 13, 2019.

Keyword searches did not find any credible results about the purported invention of body whitening formula by an Indonesian student called Riska Syabila.

