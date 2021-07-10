Photo Of Dead Haiti Lawyer Falsely Shared As President Jovenel Moise
The image shows the body of lawyer Monferrier Dorval, who was killed in August 2020, and not president Jovenel Moise.
Websites and social media posts claim a photo of a man with wounds to his chest pictures assassinated Haitian president Jovenel Moise. This is false; an AFP journalist says the image shows the body of lawyer Monferrier Dorval, who was killed in front of his home in August 2020, and it appears in a photo of a protest taken that year.
"Haitian President Jovenel Moise's Dead Body," reads the text above an image on the Street Juice TV website.Screenshot of a webpage taken on July 9, 2021
Similar posts were shared on Instagram as well as in Spanish on Facebook following Moise's July 7 assassination.
Armed men entered the president's residence on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince early that day, fatally shooting him and wounding first lady Martine Moise, who is receiving treatment in the United States.
However, the body in the photo shared online does not show the deceased president.
Amelie Barron, an AFP correspondent in Haiti said the image shows the body of Dorval, the popular president of the Port-au-Prince bar association who was killed on August 29, 2020.
"It circulated right away that day," Barron said.
A reverse image search also found that it appeared in a September 1 Associated Press photo of a protester lying on the ground covered in pictures of Dorval -- more than 10 months before Moise's assassination.
Screenshot of a September 1, 2020 image on the Associated Press website
AFP Fact Check previously debunked the false claim that Haiti's first lady died of wounds received in the attack.
Updated On: 2021-07-10T21:16:00+05:30
Claim Review : Photo shows the dead body of Haiti president Jovenel Moise after he was assassinated.
Claimed By : Street Juice TV website, Posts on Facebook and Instagram
Fact Check : False
