Video Of Farmers' Protest In 2015 Shared As Anti-Vaccine Protest

A video has been viewed tens of thousands of times on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram alongside a claim it shows an anti-vaccine protest in France in August 2021. The claim is false: the video in fact shows a protest in Brussels in 2015.

The video was shared here on Facebook on August 11, 2021.

Also Read: Posts Claiming Vaccination Proof Required To Vote In Canada Polls Are Fake

The post's Korean-language caption translates to English as: "In France. French farmers are currently trying their best to fight against fascist, illegal and corrupt government-backed vaccines to secure freedom for the French public and people around the world. We are going to continue to resist. We're going to push out fascists, including pharmacists".



Screenshot of the misleading Facebook post, captured on August 20, 2021 ( AFP)

The video shows what appears to be a protest involving tractors and police water cannons.

The superimposed English text reads: "Farmers push back against tyranny by using their tractors and spraying shit all over the police. Epic!!! WE ARE THE RESISTANCE".

The clip circulated online after France's parliament voted to make vaccine passports a key part of daily life in the battle against Covid-19. The move has sparked large protests, AFP reported.

The video was shared alongside a similar claim here on Facebook; here on Telegram; and here and here on Twitter.

A screenshot of the video was shared on Facebook in the US and Brazil alongside a similar claim.

The claim is false.

Also Read: Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi Did Not Testify That COVID-19 Is A Hoax

A reverse image search on Google found a screenshot of the footage in this report published by Irish news site TheJournal.ie. on September 7, 2015.

The report reads in part: "Earlier today, water cannons were used and riot police were deployed as bales of hay were set on fire as farmers protested in Brussels.



Screenshot of the TheJournal.ie report, taken on August 20, 2021. ( AFP)

"Up to 6,000 farmers from all parts of Europe, including Ireland, took part in the protest, claiming that their livelihoods are at risk by below-cost selling from retailers."

The video was published by Jacobo de Regoyos, a journalist at Spanish radio station Onda Cero on September 7, 2015.

Una amiga nos ha pasado este video a corrspnsles Bruselas sobre la manifestación de agricultores hoy en la capital eu pic.twitter.com/goLy5y2qId — Jacobo de Regoyos (@JRegoyos) September 7, 2015

The video's caption reads: "A friend has passed on this video to Brussels correspondents about the farmers' demonstration today in the EU capital."

Below is a screenshot comparison of the video seen in the misleading Facebook post (L) and the clip posted on Twitter (R).

Screenshot comparison between the video seen in the misleading Facebook post (L) and the clip posted on Twitter (R) ( AFP)

AFP also reported on the same protest here on September 8, 2015.

Also Read: Dr Ryan Cole Makes False Claims About COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines In Viral Video

AFP's report reads in part: "Belgian police on Monday fired tear gas and water cannon at protesting European farmers as the EU said it would release 500 million euros ($557 million) in emergency funds to help ease the pressure.

"The protest involved what police said was up to 7,000 farmers, who blocked streets in Brussels with hundreds of tractors and massed outside the heavily-guarded European Union headquarters where the talks took place."