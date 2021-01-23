No, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Did Not Call For Purge Of Conservatives
There is no evidence that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's shared the tweet in her profile or in a database of deleted tweets.
A purported screenshot of a tweet from US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been shared repeatedly on Facebook alongside a claim that she called for a "purge" of Conservatives. The posts circulated online shortly after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, demanding that officials overturn the election of Joe Biden as the next US president. The claim is false: there is no evidence of the tweet ever having appeared on Ocasio-Cortez's official Twitter account, or in a database of deleted tweets. In response to the misleading posts, Ocasio-Cortez said she did not tweet the purported message.
The screenshot was shared in this Facebook post on January 12, 2021.
The post features an image of a purported tweet from US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
It reads: "Congrats to President Joe Biden. Now let's begin "The Purge" to roundup all Conservative traitors! Democrats, let's make Auschwitz look like a picnic!"
A screenshot of the misleading Facebook post as of January 15, 2021.
Also Read: Democrats Are Not Classifying MAGA Rallies As Domestic Terrorist Activities
The image was shared in Facebook posts here, here, and here alongside a similar claim.
The claim is false.
A search of the text in the purported tweet on Ocasio-Cortez's Twitter account did not locate any corresponding tweets on January 15, 2021.
A search of Ocasio-Cortez's record on Politwoops, a database of deleted tweets from politicians maintained by investigative journalism project ProPublica, also produced no results that matched the misleading image.
In response to the misleading posts, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on January 14, 2021 that she did not call for a "purge".
A screenshot of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's tweet on January 14, 2021.
She wrote in a tweet: "FYI there is (yet another) viral misinformation campaign going on, this time a false tweet that's been photoshopped to look like I sent out a call for a 'purge.'
"Unsurprisingly it's circulating like wildfire on FB & Twitter. This is one way death threats & targeting ramp up."
Also Read: Democrats Like Kamala Harris And Nancy Pelosi Did Not Incite Violence
Updated On: 2021-01-23T19:36:35+05:30
Claim Review : Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for a purge of conservatives in the US.
Claimed By : Facebook posts
Fact Check : False
Next Story