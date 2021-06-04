Fake Mr Bean Facebook Page Falsely Claim Rowan Atkinson Is Dead

Facebook posts shared thousands of times claim Mr Bean actor Rowan Atkinson died on May 29, 2021. The claim is false: the British actor is alive, his management team told AFP on June 1, 2021. The false claim first originated on a bogus Mr. Bean Facebook page.

The claim was posted here on May 29, 2021.

Also Read: Neo-Nazi's Quote About Censorship Falsely Attributed To Voltaire

The post, published on a Facebook page called "Mr.Bean", was shared more than 7,000 times before it was deleted.

The image's text overlay reads: "REST IN PEACE / Rowan Sebastian 'MR.BEAN' Atkinson / Born: 6 January 1955 -- Died: 29 May 2021".



(A screenshot of the misleading post taken on June 2, 2021)

Rowan Atkinson is a British actor best known for his television character Mr. Bean, a role he first played in 1990.

An identical image with the same claim was also shared in Facebook posts here, here, here and here.

Comments on the posts indicated some people were misled by the claim.

"Rest in peace. Thank you for the best childhood [memories]," one wrote.

"We will never forget you, the one and only Mr. Bean. We will miss you," wrote another.

Also Read: Did The American Red Cross Say COVID-19 Vaccines Destroy Anti-bodies?

However, the claim is false.

PBJ Management, the talent agency that manages Atkinson, denied the actor had died.

"I can confirm he's alive," a spokesperson for PBJ Management told AFP on June 1, 2021.

Bogus page

The Facebook page that shared the hoax is not the official page for the Mr. Bean television show.

It was created on May 29, 2021 -- the same day it posted the graphic that falsely claimed Atkinson died.

The official Mr. Bean page here was created on April 13, 2008. It has been verified by Facebook.

Below is a screenshot comparison of the bogus Facebook page (L) and the official Mr Bean Facebook page (R):

Atkinson has been a frequent target of death hoaxes throughout the years.

Also Read: Did Lionel Messi Boycott Match Against Israel To Support Palestine?

Media organisations have previously debunked hoaxes claiming he died in 2012; 2013; 2015; 2016; 2017; and 2018.