No News Found

No, Betty White Did Not Get COVID-19 Booster Dose Before Her Death

One of Betty White's agents says she had not received a COVID-19 booster dose and passed away from natural causes.

By - AFP
Loading...
  |  7 Jan 2022 7:01 AM GMT
No, Betty White Did Not Get COVID-19 Booster Dose Before Her Death

Social media posts claim that five-time Emmy award-winning actress Betty White died a few days after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine booster, suggesting that it caused her death. This is false; one of White's agents says she had not received a booster, and a media outlet that some posts tied to an alleged quote about the star getting the shot says it is fake.

"That third jab was the charm. Boosted on the 28th, dead on the 31st. Getting jabbed at all is like playing Russian Roulette with a Glock 17, a 9mm," says a January 2, 2022 Facebook post.

Also Read: Tedros' Remark On Vaccine Inequity Misrepresented As Risks For Children

It attributes the following quote to White: "Eat healthy and get all your vaccines. I just got boosted today." And the post includes a link to a story from Crow River Media, implying that the information came from the Hutchinson, Minnesota outlet.


A screenshot of a Facebook post taken January 5, 2022

Vaccine-related claims about "Golden Girls" star White -- who died on December 31, 2021, just shy of her 100th birthday -- also appeared on Facebook here and here, on Instagram here, and on Twitter here and here.

White's talent agent told AFP that the claim is false.

"There is no truth to these statements," said Jeff Witjas. "Betty never had the booster and passed away from natural causes."

Crow River Media also wrote an editorial rejecting the claim.

Also Read: No, Covid-19 Vaccines Do Not Increase Omicron Infection Risk

"Betty White did not say she received her booster shot on Dec. 28," it said, adding that the outlet did not publish an article claiming so.

"Anyone willing to put in a few minutes of reading and research, could quite easily determine that the quote was fake."

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends boosters to counter the decline over time in protection offered by Covid-19 shots.

AFP Fact Check has debunked many claims about COVID-19 and vaccines.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by BOOM staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated On: 2022-01-07T12:31:10+05:30
Claim :   Betty White died a few days after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine booster.
Claimed By :  Posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
Fact Check :  False
COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine 
If you value our work, we have an ask:

Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape.

BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News
Show Full Article
Next Story

Ad Blocker Detected

×
We notice you currently have an ad blocker installed. We rely on advertisements and membership to support our high quality journalism. We request you to turn off your ad blocker and help us serve you better.
Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors.
Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker. Please reload after ad blocker is disabled.
X
X

Hey, Check these before you go!

×