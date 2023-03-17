Meet Veena Gupta, the first female bodyguard of India. Hailing from a small city in Kanpur, Veena has been the face of Google’s International Women’s day campaign in the year 2022.

Veena’s professional trajectory was full of hardships. Fighting gender prejudice at home and in society, Veena chose to put her career first.



Working in a Male dominated profession, Veena also had to prove her worth as a female bodyguard.



Breaking away from societal norms, Veena gave her daughter a life of freedom and liberty.



With the goal of empowering women, Veena started Women Empowerment Safety and Security Foundation which teaches women self-defense. It also provides women professional training as a security personnel and bodyguard.



Watch the #womenshistorymonth second episode of Boom Originals #nottrending on Veena Gupta: The First Female Bodyguard of India

