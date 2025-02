See a lot of images online that look too perfect? They might be AI-generated. Here's how you can verify them.

Tip 1: Upload The Image On 'AI or Not'

First, try AI or Not. Upload the image that you want to verify and it'll tell you if it's likely AI-generated or not.

Tip 2: Use Hive AI Detector

Second, use the Hive AI detector. Add it to your Chrome browser as an extension.



Then, right-click on the image you want to check, and select 'Hive AI detector'. It'll run a scan and tell the chances of it being AI-generated.

Also, both are free tools and easily accessible.



Remember, misinformation paints a very different picture of reality. So, stay aware and steer clear of fake news.