Claim: A set of photos of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Srivastava is viral claiming that he is the father of Advik Srivastava, the accused arrested in connection with the death of another student at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) institute, Odisha.

Fact: BOOM was able to confirm that the man in the viral photo is BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh and not accused Advik's father.

Tools used: BOOM reached out to Mahendra Kumar Sahu who is the station-in-charge of Bhubaneswar's Infocity. He confirmed that the photos do not show Advik Srivastava's father. Further, while speaking to BOOM, Manoj Srivastava denied being related to Advik. He said, “This is incorrect information. My son's name is Akshat Srivastava and he lives in Ayodhya.”

