Claim: A video purportedly showing Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami distributing cash in exchange for votes is viral online as recent.

Fact: BOOM found that the video dates back to 2022 and was taken during the Uttarakhand assembly elections when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and Dhami of buying votes.



Tools used: We looked at the viral video closely and found that the envelope with the money carried the name of Shiv Arora, who was said to be a BJP candidate at the time. Taking a cue from this, we ran a search for the incident using Hindi keywords. We also found an X post by the Uttarakhand unit of AAP on February 13, 2022 carrying the same video of Dhami.

