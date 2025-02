Claim: Video shows podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia crying after outrage and police action over his controversial joke on India's Got Latent show.

Fact: BOOM found that the viral video is from April 2021, and not a recent video of Ranveer Allahbadia crying after outrage over his controversial joke.

Tools used: Taking a hint from the replies pointing out that the video is old, BOOM ran a search on YouTube and found that Allahbadia had posted it on his YouTube channel in April 2021. In the original video, Allahbadia is heard talking about testing positive for COVID-19 and the impact it has had on his work along with his team. The part where he mentions about COVID-19, has been edited out of the viral video to make the false claim.

