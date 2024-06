Claim: A video of Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai struggling to hold back tears during a speech is being shared online claiming that it shows him crying after losing in the Coimbatore constituency and witnessing the party's poor results in the southern state.

Fact: BOOM found that the video is unrelated to the Lok Sabha results announced on June 4, 2024. The footage is from April 2024, when Annamalai became emotional during a speech at an old age home.



Tools used: BOOM ran a related keyword search on X and found the same footage was uploaded on News 18 Tamil Nadu's official YouTube channel on April 17, 2024. We then ran a keyword search in Tamil and found a news article by the Tamil outlet Dinamalar from April 17, 2024, reporting about the incident.



Read the full fact-check here.