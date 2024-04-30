Claim: A video showing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker from Chennai being thrashed is viral online as recent and is being connected to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Fact: BOOM found that the video dates back to July 2023 and shows the District Secretary of BJP's IT and Social Media Cell in Chennai being beaten up by members of his own party.

Tools used: We watched the viral video closely and noticed that it carried the date '31/07/2023'. We ran a search for the incident using Tamil keywords and found news reports published on August 1, 2023. Also, the verified X handle of the Chennai Police called out the viral claim.

Read the full fact-check here.

