Claim: A set of four unrelated photos of Hindu idols and objects was shared on social media claiming that they were discovered during the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

Fact: BOOM found that the four photos of Hindu idols and objects being shared on social media are not from Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. These photos were linked to the court ordered survey of Shahi Jama Masjid falsely claiming they were recovered there.

Tools used: We ran a Google reverse image search on the photos and the search results showed news reports which had three photos from the viral post. The reports stated that the idols were recovered from a riverbed in Raichur, Karnataka.

Read the full fact-check here.