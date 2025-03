Claim: Videos show Afghan fans celebrating after India won the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final.

Fact: BOOM found that the visuals showing Afghan fans celebrating predate the ICC Champions trophy final on 9 March 2025. Some of the visuals show fans celebrating after the Afghanistan men’s cricket team defeated England in the Champions Trophy on 26 February 2025.

Tools used: In one of the videos, the match's scoreboard shows Afghanistan beating England. This indicates it is from the Champions Trophy group match between these countries. Next, BOOM found that a cricket influencer handle called CricCrazyJohns had posted one of the viral videos on X on 27 February 2025. The caption states: "Afghanistan fans celebrating their victory in Champions Trophy.(sic)"

In this post, the logo of an Instagram handle called @zekria.zeer can also be seen. BOOM then checked @zekria.zeer's Instagram account and found that it had shared both the viral videos on 27 February 2025 showing Afghans celebrating after their team defeated England in the Champions Trophy on 26 February 2025.

