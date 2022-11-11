Will UPI be free or not? Will there be charges on transactions? Will RBI demand money from UPI for payments? These were some of the novice and popular fake opinions and questions floating around the internet last week since RBI floated a consultation paper on the same.



In this episode of Kambakaht Paisa, Abhinav Trivedi & team try to decode why charging UPI transactions with a minimal fee in the long run is economically right, consequences it might entail if they are charged now, and how UPI became one of the world's best fintech revolutions.



