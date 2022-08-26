How often are you asked for your phone number when you shop from a mall, store outlet, a supermarket or when you're at the movies? Do you get flooded with marketing messages and spam calls after that? What happens when you attempt to refuse sharing your contact at such places?

In this episode of #KambakhtPaisa, Abhinav Trivedi and team step out on the streets and ask people, young and old, about instances in their everyday life when they have felt their privacy setting was violated, their data compromised, and still could do nothing about it. Unlike many developed countries, India still does not have a Data Protection Law. After nearly four years of working on the proposed Personal Data Protection Bill, the government withdrew the bill on August 3 this year.

It is a major concern that India, the largest open online market with 1.4 billion people, does not have a dedicated act to preserve its people's privacy. In the absence of such a law, safeguarding our data is solely in our hands. What precautions should we take to put a stop on the unwarranted circulation of our data, something that has proved to be utterly detrimental to our safety and security? Watch our new episode to know, and share your thoughts in the comment section.