Centre has increased #GST rates on several food items, including pre-packaged items such as curd, paneer, rice, wheat and flour. Apart from this, hospital room bookings and hotel stays will also get costlier with the revision in GST rates.

In our new episode of #KambakhtPaisaDialogues, we discuss how the GST rate hike will affect citizens and #MSMEs.



Abhinav Trivedi is in conversation with Nitesh Bansal, Senior Partner at Nitesh Bansal & Associates Chartered Accountant Firm, and Vishal Thakkar, Founder of Simplifynance and Co-founder of MentorMyBoard.

