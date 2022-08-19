As many as 12,000 employees have been fired by #IndianStartups in the past six months. In this episode of #KambakhtPaisa, Abhinav Trivedi & team discuss all the current developments in India's #startup ecosystem which are leading to mass firings. Global #inflation, geopolitical developments like #RussiaUkraineWar and #rupee depreciation have prompted #FundingWinter for many Indian startups. Days of easy money are over and startups are now focussing on #revenue generation and prudent expenses. This has led to cutting the flab and issuing pink slips to several employees. What aspect of money is playing a role here and how can it affect you? Watch this episode and share your thoughts in the comment section. If you like the video or have key takeaways, do share the video with friends and subscribe to our channel.

#KambakhtPaisa is a special video series of #BOOM which demystifies #MONEY. No, this is not a personal #finance show. If personal finance is a boat in the ocean which people use to earn money, then we talk about the movements & turbulences of the ocean. In short, we connect the global & national #economies to your personal lives and your pockets. And we do that in your language and your style. Strictly no jargons. Happy learning with fun!