In this episode of #KambakhtPaisaDialogues, Abhinav Trivedi speaks to Dr Satya Gupta, founder and CEO, Epic Foundation, to understand the #ChinaTaiwanConflict and its impact on the trade of #semiconductors in #India and in the world at large.

More than 90% of the world's #semiconductorsupply comes from #Taiwan. The China-Taiwan Conflict could lead to the shortage of semiconductor chips worldwide. #Exports of semiconductor chips from Taiwan was worth $118 billion last year. Semiconductor stocks have fallen globally as tension between China and Taiwan is on the rise. Trade in Asia is likely to weigh on semiconductors that come from Taiwan. Trade sanctions between India and #China would become more difficult due to the conflict.

Watch the LIVE discussion and share your thoughts in the comment section. If you like the show, do not forget to like, share and subscribe to our channel. Follow #KambakhtPaisaDialogues for more discussions on current economic issues.