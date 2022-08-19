Did you know that a country like #USA might have to pay #InterestRates till 2051 on the #Debt it has taken to fund its wars in the last 20 years? Eventually, this money will be borne by #Taxpayers of the present & future.

In this episode of #KambakhtPaisa, Abhinav Trivedi & team try to explain how war affects citizens economically, who pays for war, and what are the long term implications of war for a country's citizens & and their future generations.