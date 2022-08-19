Kambakth Paisa
गिरता रूपया, बढ़ती महंगाई | कम्बख्त PAISA Episode 3
With the #IndianRupee hitting an all-time low and hovering around 80 per #Dollar, BOOM's Abhinav Trivedi and team explain what does #CurrencyFluctuation mean for #India, what are the factors responsible for it, and how can a falling rupee affect your lives.
#KambakhtPaisa is BOOM's new video series where Abhinav Trivedi and team simplify current economic issues for viewers and explain how these issues can affect their pockets.
