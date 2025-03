Can taking a screenshot of a social media post really be considered as saving it? Well, not always.

If we take a screenshot of any social media post or a link, one can say you have generated it on your own. Where is the link? A screenshot is not clickable.

But, there is a way out! You can archive social media posts or any link and preserve them before they're deleted or edited.



How to archive in 5 steps

Here's how you can archive in 5 simple steps:

Step 1: Go to archive.is website.

Step 2: You will see a red bar saying: ‘My url is alive and I want to archive its content’.

Step 3: Paste the original link that you want to archive or save.

Step 4: Then click on the ‘save’ button.

Step 5: And then, you will get the archived version of the link.

This archived version will stay as is even if the link is edited or deleted later. Also, there are multiple tools that you can use for archiving such as wayback machine, perma.cc, ghostarchive, among others.