Claim: A notice claiming to show Dubai-based Association of Sunni Muslims offering financial support to Muslims travelling to Karnataka to oust the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is viral online.

Fact: BOOM found that the claims are false, we found no evidence regarding the existence of an organisation called the Association of Sunni Muslims in Dubai and the address and contact numbers mentioned in the notice were fake too.

Tools used: We first ran a search for the Association of Sunni Muslims (Dubai) on Google and Facebook and did not find results. We then ran a search for the address mentioned on the notice's letterhead and found that it belongs to the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai. Further, we reached out to the three contact numbers listed in the notice, and found that none of them were associated with the Association of Sunni Muslims.

Read the full fact-check here.