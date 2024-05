Claim: A letter claiming that Prashant Kishor, the chief of the Jan Suraaj organisation, has been appointed as the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is being shared on social media.

Fact: Kishor's office confirmed to BOOM that the letter is fake, and Jan Suraaj also denied the claim on X.



Tools used: We did not find any credible news reports on the viral letter after running a Google search with relevant keywords. Kishor's Jan Suraaj's X handle refuted the viral letter. The viral letter also contains the signature of BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh. BOOM also reached out to Singh's office who confirmed that the viral letter was fake.

