Claim: A video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath apparently questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the 'mangalsutras' (a sacred thread worn by married Hindu women) of the widows of the security personnel who died in the Pulwama terror attack is viral.

Fact: BOOM found that the video is altered by cutting and pasting different portions of Yogi Adityanth's speech to make the false claim. In the original speech, Adityanath was in fact quoting Dimple Yadav, Samajwadi Party leader, who had in her speech attacked PM Modi's mangalsutra remark.

Tools used: We ran digital forensics on the viral video using Itisaar - a deepfake detection tool designed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur and noticed several jump cuts. Also, a reverse image search on some keyframes from the video, with the keywords, 'Yogi adityanath + Mangalsutra + Lok Sabha elections' led us to the original video uploaded on wire agency ANI's verified YouTube channel on April 25, 2024.

Read the full fact-check here.