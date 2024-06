Claim: A video showing Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar meeting with leaders of the INDIA bloc is viral as a meeting that took place after the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Fact: BOOM found that the viral video is from April 2023, when Kumar's JD(U) was part of the INDIA bloc. Kumar left the INDIA bloc to join the National Democratic Alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in January 2024.



Tools used: Looking through the posts on X, BOOM found many users suggesting that the video is old, and shows a meeting that took place while Kumar was with the INDIA bloc. Taking cue from this, BOOM did a keyword search with "nitish kumar rahul gandhi tejashvi kharge meeting", and set the search parameters to look for articles before January 2024, when Kumar switched from INDIA to NDA. This led us to multiple video reports by news outlets showing a meeting between Kumar and the INDIA bloc leaders in April 2023.

Read the full fact-check here.