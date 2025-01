Claim: A viral video claims to show former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that Dr BR Ambedkar drafted the Indian Constitution when he was drunk.

Fact: BOOM found that the original video is from a 2012 speech and shows Kejriwal discussing the Congress party’s constitution, and not making any reference to Dr BR Ambedkar, the father of Indian Constitution.

Tools used: Taking a hint from the replies to the viral X post, we found the original speech posted in December 2012 on YouTube. In the video Kejriwal takes a dig at the writers of the Congress Party's constitution and was not talking about Dr Ambedkar as being claimed.

Read the full fact-check here.