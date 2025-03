Claim: Video shows Hollywood actor Robert De Niro swears using the f-word against United States President Donald Trump at the 2025 Oscar awards ceremony.

Fact: BOOM found that the viral video of Robert De Niro swearing at Donald Trump is from the 2018 Tony Awards.

Tools used: BOOM ran a keyword search and found a 2018 article by the Guardian with the headline, "Robert De Niro wins ovation for 'F**k Trump' speech at the Tony awards". The article from 11 June 2018 has the same viral video.

