Claim: Video shows United States President Donald Trump alleging that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is inciting violence in Arunachal Pradesh using religion.

Fact: No credible news report confirms that Trump made such a speech about the RSS and Arunachal Pradesh. Additionally, BOOM found several discrepancies in the video that are commonly found in deepfake content.

Tools used: BOOM ran a keyword search on Google to check for results related to the statements attributed to Trump in the video. However, BOOM didn't find any credible reports on it. BOOM then closely examined the video of Trump's speech and noticed multiple discrepancies between the audio and Trump's lip movements. Additionally, the video contains several abrupt jump cuts during his speech, with no changes in voice modulation. Next, BOOM cropped different segments of the video and ran them through the AI detection tool Hive Moderation. This indicated the presence of AI manipulation in the video.

Read the full fact-check here.