Claim: An ad apparently for CEAT tyres with an anti-Modi tagline asking people to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the centre is viral.

Fact: BOOM found that the viral ad is an edited version and the original ad by CEAT tyres dates back to June 2017. It is unrelated to the ongoing Lok Sabha polls and does not carry any anti-Modi tagline as suggested in the viral claim.

Tools used: Taking a clue from the 'Paise Bachane Hai? (Want to save money?)' tagline, we ran a search for the advertisement on Google. This led us to a YouTube video that carried the same ad and was shared on June 13, 2021. We then ran a search on CEAT tyres' YouTube channel and found that the original video was shared on June 8, 2017.

