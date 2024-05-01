Claim: A video of Home Minister Amit Shah is being shared on social media claiming that it shows him promising to end reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) communities if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is voted back to power.

Fact: BOOM found that an old video has been edited and in the original video which dates back to 2023, Amit Shah is seen talking about ending Muslim reservation in Telangana if BJP is voted to power in the state.

Shah had recently dismissed Congress' allegation that his party would end reservation if they crossed more than 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Tools used: Taking a hint from the logo of V6 news present in the viral video, we found the original video that was posted on the YouTube channel of V6 News Telugu, a news channel based in Hyderabad, Telangana.



Read the full fact-check here.

