Claim: A video purporting to show ABP News anchor Sandeep Chaudhary predicting a thumping victory for the I.N.D.I.A. alliance while announcing exit poll figures for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is viral.

Fact: BOOM found that the news graphics in the viral video have been doctored to support the false claim. In the original broadcast, ABP News predicted that the BJP-led NDA alliance would sweep back to power.

Tools used: We traced the original ABP News broadcast to June 2, 2024 and found that the news graphic numbers are different from those in the viral video, predicting the NDA winning 353 to 383 seats and the I.N.D.I.A alliance winning 152 to 182 seats. Also, ABP News called out the viral video as fake.

