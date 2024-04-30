Claim: A video of actor Aamir Khan purportedly criticising an old 2013 statement made by then prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi of depositing Rs 15 lakh in every Indian's bank account is viral online.

Fact: BOOM found that the claim is false, the video uses an AI voice clone of Aamir Khan; the original video is from 2014 and has been overlaid with a fake audio to depict Khan's criticism of the central government.

Tools used: We noticed that the background score of the video was from the show Satyamev Jayate and scanned its YouTube channel. We found that a video resembling the viral one was shared on 30 August 2016 with the title 'Sataymev Jayate Ep 4 Promo - Each Indian is entitled to one crore!' BOOM also ran the video through Itisaar, a deepfake analysis tool created by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur. The tool confirmed that the audio is an AI generated voice swap.

Read the full fact-check here.

