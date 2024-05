Claim: A video of Mumbai Police officials searching a cardboard box containing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) poll campaigning kit, including Modi masks, BJP flags, and a rectangular box of perfume, is viral on social media claiming that gold biscuits were found with a BJP leader to lure voters.

Fact: BOOM, in its factcheck, found that the rectangular object is a perfume spray, not gold biscuit as claimed. Ajay Badgujar, BJP's District Vice President from north central Mumbai, confirmed in an interview with NDTV that the object was a perfume box. He also stated that the voice in the viral video is his own, and he had sarcastically shouted that it is a gold biscuit as he was frustrated with the cops.

Tools used: We came across an NDTV interview in which he said that it's a perfume box. Also, BOOM's reporter has seen the same rectangular perfume box being distributed during previous elections part of BJP's election kit, which also includes other merchandise such as a notebook, scarf, a Modi mask and a cap.

Read the full fact-check here.