Aryan Khan: NCB Cannot Take The Role Of A Judge, Says Ujjwal Nikam

The Narcotics Control Bureau has dropped Aryan Khan and five others from the chargesheet filed on Friday in the cruise raid case. The NCB has cited 'lack of sufficient evidence' and 'shortcomings in the initial investigation' as reasons behind dropping the names of Aryan Khan and five others. Now, is there any evidence at all against Aryan Khan that corroborates his connection with the international drugs mafia, as was claimed by the NCB last year? Or was it really a shoddy probe by the ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede.

In our new episode of SIMPLIFIED, Tanvi Shukla speaks to Ujjwal Nikam, special public prosecutor, Maharashtra, to help viewers understand the real story behind the controversy.