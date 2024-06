Claim: An image of a list showing Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai receiving only one vote at a polling booth during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections is circulating on X.

Fact: BOOM found that it's a morphed image and the original one shows Annamalai received 101 votes and not one vote after the first round of counting for the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat.



Tools used: On adding the number of votes mentioned in the viral image, the total tally comes to 1,752 votes. However, the total tally shown is 1,852. Hence, there is a difference of 100 votes. Taking a cue, we conducted a related keyword search on X and found a post from Dr SG Suryah, BJP Tamil Nadu's state secretary, who debunked the claim by sharing the original image of the list. We noticed that the viral picture shows 1 vote instead of 101, resulting in a discrepancy of 100 votes in the total count.

Read the full fact-check here.