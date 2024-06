Claim: Social media posts claiming the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 30 seats with a margin of less than 500 votes and won more than 100 seats with a margin of less than 1000 votes, are viral online.

Fact: BOOM analysed data published by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and found that the lowest victory margin for a seat won by the BJP is 1587 votes, thus rendering the claim false.

Tools used: BOOM found that the lowest victory margin was not below 1587 votes. The three Lok Sabha seats where the BJP secured the narrowest victory margins were - 1) Jajpur (Odisha) - 1587 votes, 2) Jaipur Rural (Rajasthan) - 1615, 3) Kanker (Chhattisgarh) - 1884.



Read the full fact-check here.